Harvey resident identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash

The driver in a fatal Calcasieu Parish crash on Friday has been identified.

Louisiana State Police say that 37-year-old Imy Lamar Dixson of Harvey was killed on Friday on July 30, 2021, in a two vehicle crash on I-10.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 4:15 p.m., about 1 ½ miles east of LA Hwy 397 in Calcasieu Parish.

An investigation revealed the driver, identified as Dixson, traveling west on I-10 in the outside lane at a much lower rate of speed than the flow of traffic. An 18-wheeler was also traveling west in the outside lane on I-10 while following several other vehicles and approaching the slower moving BMW. The drivers of the other vehicles were able to take evasive actions and maneuver around Dixson however the driver of the 18-wheeler was unable to avoid Dixson's vehicle and struck the rear of it causing both to run off the roadway to the right.

Upon exiting the roadway, both vehicles struck several small trees before coming to rest.

Dixson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in that vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lafayette area hospital by Acadian Air Med.

The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained moderate injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

