Gov. Edwards to meet with President Biden in Lake Charles Thursday

Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Lake Charles on Thursday to meet with President Joe Biden, the governor's office announced Wednesday evening.

Biden is set to visit Lake Charles and New Orleans to promote his plan to revitalize infrastructure and create millions of jobs.

While in Lake Charles, the governor and Biden are set to discuss hurricane recovery, infrastructure, and the American Rescue Plan.

The president will arrive at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles at 12:15 p.m. and deliver remarks on the American Jobs Plan near the Calcasieu River Bridge at 1:25 p.m.

He will depart Lake Charles for New Orleans at 2:30 p.m., where he will tour the Carrollton Water Plant. He is set to depart New Orleans for Joint Base Andrews around 5:40 p.m.

Read more on the president's trip here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel