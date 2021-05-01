President Biden to visit Lake Charles, New Orleans Thursday

President Joe Biden will travel to Lake Charles and New Orleans on Thursday, May 6, to amplify the American Jobs Plan, the White House announced Saturday.

The trip is part of the president's Getting America Back on Track Tour, but further details of the trip are limited.

Biden's American Jobs Plan focuses on rebuilding the country's infrastructure - fixing highways, rebuilding bridges, and upgrading ports, airports, and transit systems.

In New Orleans, Biden is likely to highlight a proposal to remove the I-10 overpass above Claiborne Avenue, which the president singled out in March as an example of how to reverse past roadway decisions that tore apart Black communities.

The White House gave Louisiana a D+ grade overall for its infrastructure. 30 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020 have cost the state up to $50 billion in damages; the president is calling for the same amount to improve the infrastructure and support communities' recovery from disaster.

Hurricanes Laura and Delta damaged infrastructure in the Lake Charles area as well.

The I-10 Calcasieu Bridge is an area of concern. President Trump on a visit to Lake Charles in 2020 promised a new bridge if he was re-elected.

Biden's last visit to Lake Charles was in 2010 when he was vice president to promote efforts for the area to recover from Hurricane Rita in 2005. He also visited in 2006 as a senator.

Read more from The Advocate. More information about the American Jobs Plan can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel