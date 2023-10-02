Four shot, one killed in Lake Charles shooting

Four people were shot and one died in a Friday night incident in Lake Charles. Police are asking for tips from anyone who has information.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, officers found a large crowd around the Y2K Nightclub, and they learned that four people had been shot. Two were taken to the hospital via private vehicle and two were taken by Acadian Ambulance.

One of the victims, Paige Gorne Ceasar, 23, died at a local hospital around 1:13 a.m., police say.

One other victim was treated and released, and two others remain in a local hospital listed in stable condition.

LCPD Detectives have been assigned to this investigation and LCPD Evidence Officers processed the scene. Police are continuing their investigation and are asking that anyone who might have information about what happened to call lead Detectives Sgt. George Miller or Sgt. Chris Johnson at (337) 491-1311.