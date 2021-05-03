Former Calcasieu Parish deputy arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile

A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy has been arrested following a complaint in reference to indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives began an investigation on May 1.

42-year-old deputy James C. Trahan of Moss Bluff was arrested on May 2 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

During the investigation the victim advised detectives that Trahan had been inappropriately touching her since the age of 6.

His bond is set at $450,000.

Prior to being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso on Sunday, Trahan had worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and had been with the department for approximately 15 years.

“I am very disturbed by this incident and sorry for the victim. Our deputies take their oath seriously and the actions of Trahan are an embarrassment for our profession,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Criminal activity will not be tolerated at our department.”

