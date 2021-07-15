FEMA seeking applicants to join hurricane recovery team

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA is hiring Louisiana residents who live in Lake Charles to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts as temporary employees. Hiring local temporary staff allows FEMA to diversify the workforce while affording opportunities for Louisianans.

Jobs are available for National Disaster Recovery Support (NDRS) Local Government Administration Expert Specialists and require experience in government and community affairs. In these positions, candidates will work with local, state, federal, and tribal officials to address community recovery management needs.

Potential applicants can view these positions at USAJOBS - Job Announcement . The job postings are open until July 30.

FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments. Visit USAJOBS - Job Announcement for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation.

Conditions of Employment:

You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for this position.

You must successfully pass a background investigation.

Selective Service registration is required for males born after 12/31/59.

