Eunice residents arrested in Lake Charles

Lake Charles Police arrested four people from Eunice and booked them on numerous drug charges.

The Lake Charles Police Department Community Policing Unit, while investigating recent drive-by-shootings, obtained information that a group of individuals from Eunice, believed to be involved in one of the shootings, were in Lake Charles driving a silver Honda Civic.

The car was spotted on North Franklin Street, and after a short pursuit the people inside were arrested. Police also searched the home the car had been leaving, and allegedly seized the drugs, guns and cash pictured below:

Lake Charles police arrested four people:

Zyterius Anderson, 18, booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana; two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs; possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms in the presence of drugs; and two counts cruelty to juveniles.

Szabor Veal, 20, booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana; two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs; possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest and two counts cruelty to juveniles.

Tytiana Shepherd, 22, booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana; two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs; possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts cruelty to juveniles.

A 17 year old juvenile suspect was booked with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms in the presence of drugs; illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and resisting arrest.

