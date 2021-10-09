Double homicide in Lake Charles early Saturday

A double homicide took place in Lake Charles early Saturday morning around 1:22 A.M.

Lake Charles Police say they were assigned to the 2700 block of General Patton to investigate.

Anyone with information about these murders is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337.491.1311 and ask for lead investigator, Sgt. Willie Fontenot.

KATC will update as more details become available.

