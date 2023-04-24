DNA solves 35-year-old cold case

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies say they have solved a 35-year-old cold case with DNA.

Detectives were called to a home in 1988 to investigate a rape. The victim said a man broke into her house through a window. He hit her until she lost consciousness, and when she came to she was being raped.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and DNA was collected during the rape exam.

Due to upgrades in technology since the original incident occurred, the SWLA Crime Lab recently submitted the DNA collected from the scene into Combined DNA Index Systems (CODIS). Detectives with the CPSO Special Victims Unit were later notified that the DNA was a match for Dartanyan K. Breaux, 57, Lake Charles.

On April 19, SVU detectives located Breaux. After speaking with detectives, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with aggravated rape, where he remains in lieu of $950,000 bond.

CPSO Special Victims Unit Detective Cory Myers is the lead investigator on this case.