Dequincy man dies from injuries after Thursday crash

A Dequincy man has died from injuries he sustained in a Thursday morning crash.

Logan Copeland, 20, died Friday. The crash happened on Thursday, just after 7:30 a.m., on La. 27 south of Dequincy.

Troopers say Copeland was driving south on the highway in a Honda Civic. For some reason he lost control, crossed the center lane and was traveling south in the northbound lane. A pick-up truck traveling north in that lane tried to avoid the crash but couldn't and hit the passenger side of the Honda.

Copeland was wearing his seat belt but was seriously injured and died at an area hospital. The driver and passenger of the Ford were both properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.