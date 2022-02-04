Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

Dequincy man dies from injuries after Thursday crash

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed
STATE POLICE_ap.jpeg
Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:26:35-05

A Dequincy man has died from injuries he sustained in a Thursday morning crash.

Logan Copeland, 20, died Friday. The crash happened on Thursday, just after 7:30 a.m., on La. 27 south of Dequincy.

Troopers say Copeland was driving south on the highway in a Honda Civic. For some reason he lost control, crossed the center lane and was traveling south in the northbound lane. A pick-up truck traveling north in that lane tried to avoid the crash but couldn't and hit the passenger side of the Honda.

Copeland was wearing his seat belt but was seriously injured and died at an area hospital. The driver and passenger of the Ford were both properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.