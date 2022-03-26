Deputies searching for missing Lake Charles man with dementia

Deputies in Calcasieu Parish are searching for a 82-year-old Lake Charles man with dementia.

The Sheriff's Office says Paul A Brown left on foot from his home on Corbina Road in Lake Charles around 1:30 am on March 26.

Brown was last seen wearing a gray stripped shirt, gray pants, black belt, black socks and brown Sketcher shoes.

Deputies say he may also be wearing a dark blue baseball hat.

Brown may also have an Apple AirTag on his person that will attempt to connect to an Apple device if he gets within close proximity, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information or comes into contact with Brown is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

