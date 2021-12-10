Watch
CPSO searching for missing Sulphur man

CPSO
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 10, 2021
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a Sulphur man who was reported missing on Monday, December 6.

Family members told detectives the last time they spoke with 38-year-old Ronald Richard, Jr. was on December 2. He was last seen on foot on Woods Loop in Vinton.

Detectives have followed up on several leads and tips, but have been unable to locate Richard, deputies say.

According to CPSO, Richard suffers from medical issues which require daily medication.

If anyone has information or knows Richard's whereabouts, you're asked to contact CPSO at 491-3605.

