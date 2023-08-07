CPSO: Public's assistance needed in locating missing man

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) is searching for a missing man.

Charles McAlister, Jr., 71, was reported missing on Saturday, August 5, 2023, authorities say.

The initial investigation revealed to detectives that McAlister's truck was seen in Cameron Parish on August 3, 2023. After detectives notified the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies located the truck abandoned on Rutherford Beach in the early morning hours of August 4, 2023.

According to officials, McAlister, who suffers from medical issues, left home without his medication and cell phone.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating McAllister. If anyone sees him or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting CPSO with the investigation.