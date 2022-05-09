CPSO asking for info in fatal hit and run

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for information about a fatal hit-and-run that happened Friday night in Moss Bluff.

The accident happened at about 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Joe Miller Road and La. 171. They found a man in a ditch who was unresponsive.

The victim, identified as Brian Matte, 62, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe he was riding his bicycle east on Joe Miller Road and was hit by a vehicle from behind. They believe it happened sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public to call CPSO at 491-3605 if you have any information relating to this fatality.

CPSO Sgt. Terry Faulk is the lead investigator on this crash.