CPSO arrests Texas man after pursuit that resulted in fatal crash

Calcasieu Parish deputies have arrested a Texas man after police say he led deputies on a short pursuit in Sulphur that resulted in a fatal crash.

Thursday evening, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a truck traveling on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur for crossing several lanes of traffic and almost causing an accident, deputies said.

The suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Kristopher J. Lalonde of Grove, Texas, initially stopped in a nearby parking lot and exited his vehicle. However, when a deputy approached Lalonde he returned to his truck and fled the scene, deputies add. A short pursuit ensued before deputies say Lalonde ran a stop sign at an intersection and caused an accident that resulted in a fatality.

Deputies took Lalonde into custody and discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to CPSO. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Improper Lane Use, Running a Stop Sign, Turning Movements Required, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies say Lalonde was also wanted in Texas for a parole warrant.

His bond has been set at $41,300.

