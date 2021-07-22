CPSO arrests one, searching for two catalytic converter theft suspects

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested one individual and is searching for two more in connection to a recent catalytic converter theft.

The parish Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit (VCIU) responded to a reported theft of a local business on July 20. The victim said that 15-20 catalytic converters, worth approximately $8,000, were stolen from his business on Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles during the early morning hours.

Detectives saw on surveillance footage a truck dropping off an unknown man, who entered the property and began moving the security cameras out of view of where the theft occurred, a spokesperson said. After viewing footage and following up on tips, detectives learned three men, Rusty Conner of Lake Charles, Brent Touchet of Westlake, and Robert Kilgore II of Sulphur, had scrapped several catalytic converters in the immediate days following the burglary.

They learned Conner and Touchet were responsible for the burglary and theft of the converters.

Detectives located Conner on July 22, and during questioning he confirmed he was responsible for the burglary and thefts. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary and theft.

Detectives have issued warrants and are currently searching for Kilgore and Touchet. Kilgore is facing charges of illegal possession of stolen things ($25,000); Touchet is facing simple burglary and theft charges ($45,000).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kilgore and Touchet is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.

