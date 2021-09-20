Colorado man struck and killed on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish

State Police say a Colorado man was struck and killed on I-10 Sunday night in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers responded on September 19 at 7:45 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 about 7 miles west of LA Hwy 1256 (Ruth Street) in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old David Joseph Williams of Aurora, Colorado.

Troopers say an initial investigation revealed Williams and another occupant had pulled their vehicle over onto the shoulder of the roadway. At some point, Williams exited the vehicle and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of travel when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

State Police say Williams sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and impairment is not suspected, they say.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Williams and the other driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

