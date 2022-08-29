Watch Now
Calcasieu teen arrested, accused of terrorizing in alleged shooting threat

Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 29, 2022
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a 14-year-old on terrorizing charges Friday after an alleged school shooting threat.

On Friday at about 5:30 p.m. deputies got a call about a threat from a student at Sam Houston High School.

Detectives learned that several text messages were sent, allegedly by a 14-year-old student, threatening a school shooting.

Detectives located the boy at his residence and after speaking with him he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing, deputies say.

CPSO Detective Roger Pete is the lead investigator on the case.

