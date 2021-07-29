Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office releases aged photo of accused murderer

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released an aged image of accused murderer Joe Constance.

Constance is wanted by by Calcasieu Parish and Federal officials for the 2011 murder of his estranged wife, Mary “Jeannette” Duhon.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says that Constance's DNA was sent to a company that has the ability to create an aged picture from the suspect’s DNA.

“The company, Parabon NanoLabs, uses DNA phenotyping to predict the physical appearance of an individual. They have the ability to produce a photograph of how the suspect would likely look today. They also have the ability to alter the photograph by changing the age and weight, along with other characteristics,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “CPSO was the first law enforcement agency in the state to use this same company in 2015 to create a picture and profile of the unknown suspect in the Bouzigard homicide case; which ultimately led to solving the case.”

In the coming months, CPSO says they will release more photographs of Constance with differing characteristics.

CPSO is asking anyone with information on Constance to come forward by calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or calling directly to the CPSO Detective at (337) 707-TIPS (8477).

Read more about the search for Constance: Calcasieu officials vow to find, prosecute accused murderer

