Calcasieu Parish residents urged to report damage from recent storms

The State is asking for Calcasieu Parish residents to report damage they received from Wednesday's storms.

GOHSEP says that the reporting deadline for residents who received damage is November 7, 2021.

"We encourage you to complete a self-reporting damage survey to help the state identify damage impacts in each region and to help emergency management officials at the local and state level gain a better understanding of the damage due to the intense weather conditions this week," they say.

More information on how you can report damage can be viewed below:

