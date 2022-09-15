Calcasieu Parish employee arrested on malfeasance charges

A Calcasieu Parish employee was booked on malfeasance charges.

Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, was booked on a warrant accusing her of malfeasance.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's detectives began an investigation in November 2020 about a parish employee, alleging she was improperly using equipment that belongs to the district. The complainant also stated Bailey, who had access to district funds, was making personal purchases with the funds. When detectives spoke with Bailey she confirmed she used the district’s equipment, such as lawn mowers, a chainsaw, and a floor jack, for personal use.

CPSO detectives completed the investigation and it was turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. The CPDAO accepted charges and on September 9, a warrant was issued for Bailey’s arrest. On September 14 Bailey turned herself in and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with malfeasance in office. She was released later the same day on a $25,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Bailey has paid back restitution to the district in reference to several personal items that were purchased using an account in the district’s name.

CPSO Detective Shelli Fontenot is the lead investigator on this case.