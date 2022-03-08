Calcasieu hit-and-run on I-10 ends in two fatalities

Two people are dead following a hit-and-run crash on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler.

Louisiana State Police say on March 7, 2022, around 10:15 p.m., Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle hit-and-run crash on I-10 near interstate 210 in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Narlyn Chinchilla-Lopez of San Antonio, Texas and an unidentified passenger.

The investigation revealed an unidentified 18-wheeler, driven by an unidentified driver, was traveling west on I-10. For unknown reasons, the driver of the 18-wheeler sideswiped a pickup truck. The impact caused the driver of the truck to lose control and cross the center median into the opposing lane of travel. The truck struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by Lopez, head-on.

The vehicle was then struck in the rear by another vehicle.

Lopez, and the unidentified rear passenger, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Positive identification for the rear passenger is pending, troopers say.

The front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles involved sustained moderate injuries. The occupants of the pickup and another vehicle all sustained moderate injuries and seat belt usage is unknown at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.

The 18-wheeler is described as a yellow tractor with a refrigerated box trailer and HLB480175 on the side. The 18-wheeler was last seen traveling west on I-10 near mile marker 34.

Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.

