Calcasieu deputies to conduct seatbelt checkpoint on Saturday

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will end their week long "Buckle Up In Your Truck" campaign with a seatbelt checkpoint on Saturday, April 24.

The campaign and checkpoint are part of the department's participation in the crackdown on unrestrained drivers.

The “Buckle Up In Your Truck,” campaign, which started on April 17, was funded by grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC

Deputies say the seatbelt checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location in the parish on Saturday, April 24.

The checkpoint will target people who are not wearing their seatbelt in pick-up trucks, as well as any other types of vehicles. Also participating in the checkpoint will be the Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Lake Charles City Police.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2020 only 86 percent of pickup truck drivers were wearing their seatbelt; compared to 91 percent of people who drove cars and 92 percent of people who drove a van or SUV.

“Unfortunately we sometimes see the deadly results that come from drivers and passengers refusing to wear their seatbelt. Wearing a seatbelt is one of the most important steps that could save your life in a crash. Our job is to stop those who are not buckled up, and keep them from becoming a statistic,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel