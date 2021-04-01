Calcasieu deputies searching for person who burglarized RV park laundromat dryers

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for burglarizing an RV Park laundromat in Lake Charles.

Deputies say they were called to the RV park on March 24 in reference to a burglary and theft.

During the investigation detectives say they learned that earlier that morning, between 2:20 and 2:40 am, an unknown suspect entered the laundromat building and burglarized five commercial clothes dryers.

According to the department, the suspect stole approximately $50 and caused approximately $800 worth of damage to the machines.

The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored hoodie with a zipper front, dark colored ball cap, and tan colored shoes.

CPSO

Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark colored, possibly 2019-2021 model, Chevrolet 1500, extended or quad cab pickup truck.

CPSO

Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify the suspect or vehicle seen is asked to contact the CPSO at 491-3605.

