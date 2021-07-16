Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed she was attacked in Lake Charles arrested

The Cajun Navy volunteer who in June said she was attacked while on the job in Lake Charles has been arrested.

According to KPLC, Rebecca Johnson was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of filing or maintaining false public records. They say Lake Charles Police Department confirmed Johnson was arrested in connection with her claims, but provided no other details.

In June, it was reported that Johnson was delivering some supplies when she decided to park her vehicle in an Albertson’s parking lot. That’s when Johnson told KPLC that she was jerked from her vehicle by two men who verbally and physically assaulted her.

“A lot of racial slurs, saying they don’t want us serving in the African American community. That’s what they were pretty much angry about. One of them came around as I was stepping out and physically attacked me. The other one tore up inside the vehicle, ransacking through the vehicles," she said.

