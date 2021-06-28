Volunteer attacked in Lake Charles; police investigating

A Cajun Navy volunteer was attacked while on the job in Lake Charles this week, KPLC is reporting.

The station spoke to the victim who says she never imaged a day volunteering could turn so brutal in just the blink of an eye.

Cajun Navy volunteer Becky Johnson spent Monday delivering some supplies when she decided to park her vehicle in an Albertson’s parking lot. That’s when Johnson told KPLC that she was jerked from her vehicle by two men who verbally and physically assaulted her.

“A lot of racial slurs, saying they don’t want us serving in the African American community. That’s what they were pretty much angry about. One of them came around as I was stepping out and physically attacked me. The other one tore up inside the vehicle, ransacking through the vehicles," she said.

KPLC reports that Lake Charles Police say they're investigating the complaint.

To read the whole story, click here.

