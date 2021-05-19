Watch
Body recovered from submerged car in Lake Charles ditch, city's first flood-related death

Posted at 8:57 PM, May 18, 2021
Lake Charles Police recovered a body Tuesday afternoon; officials say it is the first flood-related death in the city after Monday's storms.

According to KPLC, the body was found in a vehicle that was submerged in a ditch in a low-lying area off East Prien Lake Road.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office confirmed it was the city's first flood-related death.

The body of a Gonzales man was found in a pile of abandoned vehicles near the Mall of Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, and one man died and another is missing after their car crashed into a canal near Port Allen Monday evening.

