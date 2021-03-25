Blue Angels to perform at Chennault International airshow this summer

LAKE CHARLES — The Chennault International Airshow is set for June 2021 with featured performers the US Navy Blue Angels.

Scheduled for June 5 and 6, 2021, the Blue Angels will be featured along with a salute to the 77th anniversary of D-Day in a tailgate airshow arrangement.

According to Chennault International, the tailgate means that attendees will have their own private, roomy space to enjoy the show by their vehicles.

Payment for the show is by the vehicle and not by per person this year. There are three tailgate zones: A, B and C.

Zones A and B are the closest to the show they say and have local food trucks and air-conditioned and accessible bathrooms. Zone C has bathrooms and accessible bathrooms.

Tickets are sold only online, only in advance. They are $50 per vehicle. Chennault International says there are no same-day sales or gate sales.

Tickets can be purchased here

For updates, check out the Chennault International Airshow on Facebook

It's a tailgate like no other! Our Airshow this year — on June 5-6, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and a salute to the... Posted by Chennault International Airshow on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

