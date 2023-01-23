Bell City woman accused of murder in husband's shooting death

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Bell City woman Sunday evening and booked her with murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband.

Yvette Logan, 60, was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband, William G. Logan, 67.

Deputies were called to the couples' Gragg Road home Sunday evening. Yvette Logan allegedly called dispatchers and told them she had shot her husband and he was dead inside the house.

When deputies arrived at the home, deputies asked Yvette to come outside and she did, and they arrested her without incident. They found her husband inside, dead from gunshot wounds. Yvette then allegedly admitted she shot him.

No bond has been set yet. The investigation is ongoing. CPSO Detective Lauren Manuel is the lead investigator on this case.