73-year-old motorcyclist killed New Year's Eve in Calcasieu Parish crash

SULPHUR — A two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish claimed the life of a 73-year-old motorcyclist on New Year's Eve.

Ronald F. Dupuis, 73, from DeQuincy, was the motorcyclist involved in a crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 27 and High Hope Road just north of Sulphur.

The crash ultimately claimed his life Louisiana State Police spokesperson says as their investigation revealed a 2005 Ford SUV, driven by 69-year-old Johnny D. Wright of Greenville Ohio, was traveling west on High Hope Road. At the same time, Dupuis' was driving his 2001 Honda motorcycle northbound on LA 27 and approached the intersection of High Hope Road when Wright failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the intersection. In the intersection, the Ford was struck by the motorcycle. The impact caused Dupuis to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Dupuis was wearing a DOT approved helmet, police say, and sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to a Sulphur area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Wright was properly restrained and not injured.

Police say impairment is not suspected but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths in 2021.

