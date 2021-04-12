6-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash

A 6-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Moss Bluff.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says they responded at 2:00 pm on April 11 to a crash near the intersection of Sutherland Road and E. Levingwood Road.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling west on E. Levingwood Road ran a stop sign and struck an SUV traveling north on Sutherland Road.

The SUV flipped several times before landing in a ditch.

Deputies say a 6-year-old girl, who was unrestrained in the SUV, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries and the additional two juvenile passengers in the SUV sustained no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Standard toxicology testing will be performed on both drivers, although deputies say impairment is not suspected.

