14-year-old student arrested for threatening shooting at Lake Charles College Prep

Calcasieu Parish deputies have arrested a Lake Charles College Prep student who was allegedly responsible for threatening the school.

Detectives have investigated several threats in reference to a shooting occurring at LCCP between Friday, October 29, and Tuesday, November 2. During the investigation, detectives interviewed a 14-year-old LCCP student, who said she was responsible for creating one of the threats. Detectives also traced an IP address obtained during the investigation back to the student's home address.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

"We have a zero tolerance when it comes to threatening harm to other students along with the faculty at our schools in Calcasieu Parish. It is not something that is taken lightly," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "I encourage parents to take the time to talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making these threats."

Mancuso said his department has made 7 arrests for terrorizing since January of this year, adding, "this is not a joking matter and students need to know they will be arrested if they make threats toward a school, staff, or other students. The safety of our children is always our top priority."

The investigation is ongoing; CPSO says more arrests and charges are possible.

