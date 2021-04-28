Cafe Coachella picks new location in North Lafayette

Cafe Coachella is relocating along the Evangeline Thruway in North Lafayette; owners are hoping it’s a move that will attract more customers to the business and encourage other businesses to move to the area.

John Young and Lucien Benoit, owners of Cafe Coachella, say they think the move will help their business with a better location, but they also hope it builds up the north side of town as well.

"Businesses have been closed for a good amount of time, so it looks bad to the people coming into Louisiana and Lafayette really," says Young.

"When we are going to open, they are going to see people coming in and eating. You know, have different people coming into the area. And all the empty buildings, we hope they look at us and see an opportunity for everybody else," adds Benoit.

The owners say they also plan on looking out for the homeless that have gathered in the area over the last several months.

"They will be our friends because they will be the eyes when we're not here to watch over. And we will feed them. This is Cafe Coachella, we don't throw away no food. You know, if it’s there, we are going to feed them," says Benoit.

Cafe Coachella plans to open the doors to their new location sometime in Mid-August.

------------------------------------------------------------

