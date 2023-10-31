Bundle Up Trick or Treaters: Your Full Halloween Forecast

Tuesday morning's weather seems very appropriate for Halloween.

The cold and dreary weather that moved in on Monday will linger for at least another day.

Grey skies in the morning will eventually give way to some afternoon sunshine, but the temperatures are going to stay low.

Highs will only get into the upper 50s and with a strong north wind the windchill will remain much chillier.

Daniel Phillips

Trick or Treaters will want to bundle up tonight, but at least the rain will have stopped by then and we'll be much drier.

These temperatures are calling out for us to pull out the fire pits but I would urge everyone at home to leave them alone as the winds will remain very gusty and despite some drizzle it's still very dry.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Acadiana due to a combination of strong winds, relatively low humidity and dry vegetation.

Daniel Phillips

The clear skies overnight will send temperatures down into the mid to upper 30s, however, since the wind will stay elevated we should avoid frost Wednesday morning.

That may not be the case for Thursday as morning temperatures will be a little lower, and if the winds relax we may get some frost and possibly even freezing conditions in north Acadiana.

Sunshine will be with us for a majority of the week so once the clouds clear today we won't have an issue with them moving forward and we'll get into a very dry but very pleasant stretch of weather.

