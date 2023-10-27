Bundle Up for Halloween: Chilly temperatures move in for trick or treaters

The final full week of October is going to close with temperatures well above average, and a quiet sunny pattern.

It's been almost spring like outside over the last week and it doesn't look like that's going to be changing this weekend.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s over the next several days and lows will consistently sit in the upper 60s.

Clouds will be hanging around since there's plenty of moisture out there, but the sun will still have a presence.

A, much talked about, cold front is going to move through on Monday bringing in plenty of clouds to start the week and a few drizzly showers.

Temperatures will start to drop late Monday night after the front passes and the winds will quickly start to pick up once the front moves through the area.

This will set up a cold Halloween forecast with temperatures sitting in the mid 50s for the high with clouds and a strong north wind.

Be prepared to bundle the kids up before any trick or treating and keep in mind there may be some wet spots out there if we end up with some morning showers.

The rest of the week will stay chilly with highs struggling to get into the 60s and lows that could drop down into the upper 30s for the first time this season.

