Bulletproof vests donated to Acadiana law enforcement agencies

LAFAYETTE, La. — Two Acadiana law enforcement agencies are better equipped for protection thanks to a donation of bulletproof vests from Giles Automotive.

According to Bob Giles, Basile Police Department received eight vests, while St. Landry Parish Animal Control received three vests Tuesday.

This isn't the first donation of protective gear from Giles — he and his team say they've donated 166 bulletproof vests to agencies across Acadiana to date.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel