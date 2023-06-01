Broussard Community Job Fair being held June 6

The Broussard Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), and the City of Broussard are partnering to host the Broussard Community Job Fair on Tuesday, June 6. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Broussard Middle School, 1325 S Morgan Avenue, Broussard.

“Business in Broussard is growing at an incredible pace, resulting in an increased need for a qualified workforce. The City, Chamber, and BEDC recognize the need to pair high-quality employees with employers that are either currently operating in the Broussard area, or plan to locate here soon,” says Stacy Romero, Broussard Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from over 40 local businesses that are currently hiring for part- and full-time openings in several industries, including sales, food service, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and more.

A current list of participating employers is available at www.developbroussard.com/jobfair/ . For more information about the event, contact Lacey Viator, the Broussard Chamber’s Vice President of Operations, at 337-837-6001.