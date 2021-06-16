Brookshire Grocery raising wages for most employees

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced that it raised wages for almost 13,500 hourly employee-partners which totals more than $33 million investment in salaries.

Officials say a part of this investment is the company making the extra $1 per hour in COVID appreciation pay permanent for the hourly retail and logistics employee-partners along with raising the minimum pay for several positions in retail.

Most hourly retail jobs will now have a minimum rate of $11 per hour.

Brookshire says that more than 30 other targeted retail positions have additional increased new minimum hiring rates. Among these targeted positions are bakery, deli and market employee-partners moving to the new minimums which equal a $2.2 million investment in these positions so they will be more competitive with the market. BGC also recently raised the minimum wages for more than 1,000 logistics employee-partners.

“We are so incredibly grateful for everything our partners do to serve our customers and communities. Investing in our people is the best thing we can do as a company,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “This is the largest investment in wage increases in BGC’s history and is a result of everything our incredible team of employee-partners has accomplished in the last 15 months. We are proud to be able to make the appreciation pay permanent and make further adjustments in wages for our employee-partners in the future.”

