Bringing birds into the garden can be as easy as doing nothing

The garden should be more than just crops and landscaping, it should be about life of all sorts.

A little nature reserve that is designed by you, for you. A chance to have your own little wildlife refuge .

The soundtrack for such a refuge is best performed by nature's master composers, birds.

While bird houses and bird feeders certainly help encourage birds to come into the garden, the best way to bring them in is to simply do nothing.

Leaving certain plants, such as elderberries to grow up along fences can create small little wild areas in your garden with only minimal maintenance, and those little wild areas provide the habitat birds need.

It poses as shelter, and food sources, not only in the seeds and berries but also in the caterpillars and other bugs that these plants can bring in.

Those who are maybe a little averse to having a small wild patch in their garden should consider planting bird friendly natives such as Beauty Berry, Pokeweed, or Elderflower, and for this time of year Sunflowers and Black-Eyed Susans offer a good seed source.

The need for helping out bird habitat goes beyond just having a few song birds in the garden, over the last few decades the world has lost close to 3 billion birds, largely a result of habitat loss.

So any little habitat restoration can help even if it's just a little corner in your own private nature refuge.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel