Brief period of cloudy skies before sunshine returns tomorrow

Clouds will be moving in on Tuesday, bringing to an end that spectacular blue sky we got to enjoy at the start of the week.

Temperatures will start to warm up a little through the day, getting into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon along with a light breeze.

The cloud cover won't last too long, sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures return to the 80s for the middle of the week.

Acadiana's next chance of rain looks to be on Friday with a front moving through and sparking a round of showers and storms across the area.

We'll need to watch for some stronger storms on Friday, but most of the dynamics (for now) looks like it will be sitting just to our north.

Rain totals may push another inch or so on Friday so we may see some localized flooding but not anticipating a major flooding problem.

Sunshine and cooler weather will return for the weekend after the front moves through on Friday.

