Breezy, hot, and dry conditions keeps the threat for fires high

It was a busy 24 hours in the tropical weather world on Monday with the development, and disappearance of Tropical Storms Gert and Emily.

The Gulf of Mexico got its first named storm of the season with Harold developing off the coast of Texas.

Daniel Phillips

Franklin formed in the Caribbean and will move across the Dominican Republic before becoming a hurricane out in the Atlantic where it will likely remain.

Despite all the tropical activity, however, Acadiana's biggest concern remains temperatures and fire danger.

A number of marsh and wildfires popped up on Monday and conditions will be ripe for fires to start and quickly spread again on Tuesday.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits and it seems likely that we will once again set another daily high record in the afternoon.

Heat Advisories have become all too common this summer, so it should come as no surprise that we'll have another one issued through the day.

Winds will remain breezy out of the east around 10-15 mph which is adding to the threat for fast spreading fires.

A few coastal showers and storms will be possible, although nothing that will put any sort of dent in the drought, and lightning strikes could be a source of fire ignition.

It seems impossible that things could get hotter than they've already been but the hottest couple of days we've had so far are coming up later this week.

Thursday we may see the all-time high record fall as temperatures are expected to hit 107.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel