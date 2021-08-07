Watch
Breaux Bridge PD need help identifying man from a Aug 5 shooting at local business

Breaux Bridge Police Department
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 07, 2021
The Breaux Bridge Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man who was observed at a local business around the time a shooting occurred on August 5.

Those who are able to identify or have any information are asked to contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337)332-2186.

