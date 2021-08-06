Watch
BBPD seeking information in Thursday night shooting

Posted at 5:53 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 18:53:42-04

No one was injured after a shooting Thursday night in Breaux Bridge.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Mills Ave.

No injuries were reported, according to a spokesperson. At this time, police say it's unknown what led to the shooting.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

