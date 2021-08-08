BR doctor creates nasal spray to fight COVID

A Baton Rouge doctor believes he may have a nasal spray that could prevent COVID-19, according to WAFB.

Dr. Henry Barham, a rhinologist at Baton Rouge General is looking for participants between the ages 18 and 65 for clinical trials, according to WAFB.

Barham and his team are leading the way in the fight against COVID-19 with a newly developed nasal spray that would prevent a person from catching COVID and with minimal side effects if any.

The nasal spray would allow individuals to use it at home. It's that easy. But will it work? Dr. Barham and his team believe it will but need participants for case studies.

Any clinical trial, you're obviously also studying the safety of it and so there haven't been any side effects that we have seen and we've been monitoring these patients very closely.

The nasal spray would work with the body's own immunity system. The body would arm itself with a defense mechanism in a more natural way. A defense system that may protect the body against the coronavirus even more effectively than the current vaccines.

Dr. Barham and his team claim their new nasal spray could become an added layer of protection when added to the traditional vaccines.

But for now, willing participants are needed for clinical testing. If you are between the ages of 18 and 65 and meet the criteria, you would use the nasal spray as instructed then attend 4 doctor visits over six weeks.

