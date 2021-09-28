Boil water advisory issued for some residents in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. – Ward Four Water District has issued a boil advisory on Tuesday for the residents in the Ward Four Water District on Hwy 10 east of the intersection of Hwy 10 and 106 until further notice.

Customers are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for one full minute before consumption until further notice.

Evangeline Parish

Beaver/Cypress Community

