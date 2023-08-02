Boil advisory issued for Savoy-Swords Water System

Savoy-Swords Water System, Inc. will be conducting repairs to a broken line beginning 8:00 A.M until 5:00 P.M. Thursday, August 3, 2023.



Customers along Hwy 190, Hwy 758, Tasso Loop, Max Road, Hwy 95 South, and Rozas Road will be affected. Customers may experience low or no water during the repair. A boil advisory has been issued for Thursday August 3, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. until further notice.

