Boil advisory issued for Basile Water customers

According to Mayor Mark Denette, the water supplier, and their board of directors have made a decision to have the water turned off Monday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 16, at 9:30 p.m. The water will be turned back on at 6:00 in the morning following each day.

This is an effort to help ensure customers have water during the day, according to Mayor Denete. When the water is turned off the night of January 15, customers will be under a boil advisory until further notice due to the drop in pressure.