Boil advisory in effect for East Side Water System customers

VILLE PLATTE, L.a. — A boil water advisory is now in effect for some East Side Water System customers.

Only those living in the areas of Maggio Lane, McDaniel Cove Road, and Orphas Lane are being asked to exercise caution.

The reason for the boiling — a line break earlier today, according to the water supplier. They tell KATC samples will be collected Monday and sent off for testing.

East Side Water System says they will notify customers when the boil water advisory is lifted.

