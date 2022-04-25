Boil Advisory: City of Cankton

Watch
Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 16:08:26-04

There is a reported boil advisory for the city of Cankton for all customers along Highway 93, south of Billeau Rd. until further notice.

This will be updated as needed.
