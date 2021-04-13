Body found in Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish

Sheriff's deputies have reportedly found a body in the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the body was found around 11 a.m. near Reserve.

No other details on the person's identity nor the manner of death are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

